ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Position Lowered by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors cut its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,347,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,372 shares during the quarter. ADTRAN comprises about 3.3% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 1.73% of ADTRAN worth $25,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at $7,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.