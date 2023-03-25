ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Up 5.7%

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.65. 399,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 541,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ADTRAN by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ADTRAN by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ADTRAN by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ADTRAN by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

