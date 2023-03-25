AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 687.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 196.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.