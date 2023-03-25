AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill Downs

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $242.17. 182,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,820. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $258.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.79. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

