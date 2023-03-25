AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 760,816 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.91. 5,073,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,973,336. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

