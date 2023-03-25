AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 31,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 36,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 430,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $495,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Shares of AY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.42. 406,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,862. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.99. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,450.00%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

