AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,042 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,042 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 44.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 29.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $2,670,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

Biogen Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.03. 973,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.