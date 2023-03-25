AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

CG traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.42. 2,952,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,675. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $251,174.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,180,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,917,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

