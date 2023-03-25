Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $257.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Aeva Technologies

In related news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 35,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $72,419.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,824,040 shares in the company, valued at $48,124,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth about $737,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 133,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 78,639 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 83,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

