Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.29.
Aeva Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $257.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Transactions at Aeva Technologies
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth about $737,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 133,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 78,639 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 83,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.