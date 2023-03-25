Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 26,116 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,116 shares during the quarter. Unity Software comprises 1.5% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Unity Software worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 12.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Unity Software by 18.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.72. 7,466,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,593,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.17. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $109.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 66.21%. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,019. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

