Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Stryker by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.69. The stock had a trading volume of 854,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,929. The company has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.75. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $284.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

