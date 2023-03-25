Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Downgraded by JMP Securities to Market Perform

JMP Securities lowered shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $67.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Agree Realty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.