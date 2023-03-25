Aion Price Down 59% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 79.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. Aion has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $118,469.86 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 59% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00077995 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00153075 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00035810 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00042026 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000659 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

