Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 27th

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 27th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.

Allarity Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ALLR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,977,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,849. Allarity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

