Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $243.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALNY. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.74.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $189.98 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $242.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

