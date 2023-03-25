Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.98-$5.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Altria Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.98-$5.13 EPS.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $43.97 on Friday. Altria Group has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.23.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altria Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,771,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,826,000 after purchasing an additional 657,210 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

