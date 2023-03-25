Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.98-$5.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Altria Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.98-$5.13 EPS.
Altria Group Stock Performance
Shares of MO opened at $43.97 on Friday. Altria Group has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.23.
Institutional Trading of Altria Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altria Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,771,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,826,000 after purchasing an additional 657,210 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
See Also
