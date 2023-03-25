American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

