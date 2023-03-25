Analysts Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Target Price at $39.00

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
COHU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Cohu Trading Down 2.1 %
COHU stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. Cohu has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.55.
About Cohu
Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.
