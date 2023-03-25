Analysts Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Target Price at $39.00

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

COHU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Cohu Trading Down 2.1 %

COHU stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. Cohu has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

About Cohu

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

