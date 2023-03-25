Analysts Set Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Target Price at $16.25

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

SRAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 212.04 and a beta of 1.99. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $17.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

