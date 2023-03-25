Analysts Set Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) PT at $27.93

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Voestalpine from €21.30 ($22.90) to €21.50 ($23.12) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of Voestalpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($33.33) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

Shares of VLPNY opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

