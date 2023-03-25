Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.28

Shares of Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.83 ($0.02). Anglesey Mining shares last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,250,093 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.28. The stock has a market cap of £5.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also holds 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 20% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

