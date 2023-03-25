APENFT (NFT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.78 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. APENFT has a market capitalization of $108.96 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, APENFT has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About APENFT

APENFT’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.

The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.”

APENFT Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

