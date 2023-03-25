Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 13.0 %

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.64 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 59,575 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APTO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.