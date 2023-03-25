ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,461,000 after buying an additional 60,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,544,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 5.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 713,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,875,000 after purchasing an additional 37,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 40.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 131,550 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

ArcBest Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $89.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.58.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

ArcBest Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

