Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of ASC opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $598.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $19.41.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.94 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 31.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 237,920 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

