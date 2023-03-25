Ardor 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.88 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $88.58 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0887 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00061666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00040510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017844 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

