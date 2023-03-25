Ardor Price Tops $0.0883 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $88.22 million and $1.81 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00060969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00040585 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017994 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

