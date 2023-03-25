Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €2.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €2.50 ($2.69) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.23) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.12) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.23) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays set a €2.70 ($2.90) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €3.80 ($4.09) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Aroundtown Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of AT1 opened at €1.47 ($1.58) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €1.73 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of €5.57 ($5.99).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

