Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54 and a beta of 0.51. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.