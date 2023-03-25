Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of ARVN opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arvinas will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $173,577.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,619.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,619.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $51,529.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,674 shares of company stock worth $256,143. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

