Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.33

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 194593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arvinas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $51,529.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,618 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,619.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $51,529.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,618 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,674 shares of company stock worth $256,143. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,251,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 743.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

