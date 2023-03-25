ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $61.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.33.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

