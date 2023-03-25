Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.41

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.59. Athersys shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 428,151 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ATHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Athersys in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.
Athersys Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Athersys (ATHX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.