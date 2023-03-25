Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.41

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.59. Athersys shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 428,151 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Athersys in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Athersys Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 604.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 438.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Athersys by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58,432 shares during the period. 20.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Featured Articles

