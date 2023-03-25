Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.88.

ATO stock opened at $109.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.15.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,030,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,444,000 after purchasing an additional 422,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,415,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,219,000 after purchasing an additional 105,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

