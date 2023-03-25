Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.29 and last traded at $23.81. Approximately 80,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 235,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.30 price objective for the company.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atour Lifestyle

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

