AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Decreased by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,564 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

