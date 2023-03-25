Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,384 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises 1.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after acquiring an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $200.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,307 shares of company stock valued at $669,107. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

