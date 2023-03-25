Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $17.03 or 0.00061666 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.55 billion and $163.15 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00040510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017844 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,822,680 coins and its circulating supply is 325,759,960 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

