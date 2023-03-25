Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $8.32 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $8.32 or 0.00030208 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $961.88 million and $65.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025678 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018640 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00199283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,537.52 or 0.99985873 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,612,959 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,612,959.11785972 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.48980207 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 302 active market(s) with $76,622,125.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

