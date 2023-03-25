Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BAFYY stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. Balfour Beatty has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

