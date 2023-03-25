Barclays Trims Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Target Price to $74.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.22.

Shares of APO opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.08. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.67%.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,758 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $332,126,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

