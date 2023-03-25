Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.8% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

