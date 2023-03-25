Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Sells 59 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 3.9% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Deere & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $386.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $413.49 and its 200 day moving average is $403.92. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.