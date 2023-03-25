Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Sells 73 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 2.7% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

BLK stock opened at $644.88 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $704.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $680.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

