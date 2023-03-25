Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires 154 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises approximately 0.8% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,031,000 after acquiring an additional 583,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,782,000 after acquiring an additional 173,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after acquiring an additional 310,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,673,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,099,000 after acquiring an additional 101,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kellogg Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on K shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

K stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

