Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Invests $537,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

