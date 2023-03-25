Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 137 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.9% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSD stock opened at $201.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.36. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $220.31.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.