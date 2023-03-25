Beazley (LON:BEZ) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 835 ($10.25) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.92% from the company’s current price.

BEZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.13) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.75) to GBX 825 ($10.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 875 ($10.75) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.30) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 784.75 ($9.64).

LON BEZ opened at GBX 564.50 ($6.93) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 633.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 631.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,822.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 385.40 ($4.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 695 ($8.53).

In other Beazley news, insider Clive Bannister purchased 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 636 ($7.81) per share, for a total transaction of £496,080 ($609,210.36). In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.88), for a total value of £21,442.80 ($26,332.80). Also, insider Clive Bannister purchased 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 636 ($7.81) per share, for a total transaction of £496,080 ($609,210.36). Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

