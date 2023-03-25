Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 1.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $240.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

