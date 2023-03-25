Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $137.48

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.48 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 123.80 ($1.52). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 123.80 ($1.52), with a volume of 88,466 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 137.36. The company has a market capitalization of £192.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6,194.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29.
Begbies Traynor Group Cuts Dividend
Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile
Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.
